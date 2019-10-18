RACINE – Girts “Gary” Saulitis, 89, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Sunday, October 13, 2019 with his family by his side.
A memorial service for Gary will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. a private family inurnment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park. A visitation for Gary will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
