Giovanni D. DeRango

May 25, 1988 – March 27, 2020
Born May 25, 1988, now at peace on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 31 years. Beloved son of Tammie (Franco) Valente and father Frank DeRango Sr. Dear brother of Frank DeRango Jr., Nicco DeRango Sr., Julie Anchondo and Stephanie Sexauer. Proud grandson of the late Donald Cartrette Sr., JoAnn DeRango, the late Giovanni “John” (Phyllis) DeRango, and Frank Sr. (Angie) Valente. Nephew of Donna (Nick) Nellis, Donald Jr. (Teena) Cartrette. Also survived by Joshua Mueller, Nalana, Mila, Nicco Jr. DeRango, Lynn Faber, fiancée Chloe Santiago, other relatives and friends.
Private celebration of life will be held.
CHURCH & CHAPEL FUNERAL HOMES
(262) 827-0659
