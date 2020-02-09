Ginger M. Collins

July 8, 1951 – February 1, 2020
Ginger Mae Collins, age 68 of Racine, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, WI. Ginger was born July 8, 1951 in Danville, IL. She was the daughter of the late Jerry D. Sr. and Catherine Hoosier Collins.
Ginger received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Ginger served several years employed as a senior counselor for social services in her community. In her spare time and throughout her life, Ginger enjoyed writing poetry, and long reflective walks. Ginger also loved sharing time with her family, especially her nieces & nephews, and her young great nieces as well.
To cherish her memory, she leaves sister; Kathy Walker of Racine, WI, brother: Stephen (Mina) Collins of Tempe, AZ and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers: Melvin, Kenneth, Randy and Jerry D. Jr.
Ginger’s family would like to thank Dr. Syed Hassan, Ascension All Saints Hospital – Spring Street, 3rd floor nurses and assistant nurses.
Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
