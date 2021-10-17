 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gina Zarletti
0 Comments

Gina Zarletti

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gina Zarletti

KENOSHA—Gina Zarletti, age 45 of Kenosha transitioned surrounded by the love and care of her family on October 10, 2021.

Loving and loved wife of Julia (nee Gemig) Zarletti; Cherished daughter of Nancy C. (nee: Peil) and the late Charles “Chuck” Zarletti. “Favorite” sister of Brian (Anita) Zarletti and Kevin Zarletti; Special aunt to Kaitlyn, Anthony, Francesca, and Adelina Zarletti. Further survived by her Heidelberg family, so many former students, friends, and many relatives.

A celebration of Gina’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Gina will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To view Gina’s complete obituary, please visit the funeral home website.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

William J. Althaus—Associate

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prepare your home for cooler weather

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News