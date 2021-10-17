KENOSHA—Gina Zarletti, age 45 of Kenosha transitioned surrounded by the love and care of her family on October 10, 2021.

Loving and loved wife of Julia (nee Gemig) Zarletti; Cherished daughter of Nancy C. (nee: Peil) and the late Charles “Chuck” Zarletti. “Favorite” sister of Brian (Anita) Zarletti and Kevin Zarletti; Special aunt to Kaitlyn, Anthony, Francesca, and Adelina Zarletti. Further survived by her Heidelberg family, so many former students, friends, and many relatives.

A celebration of Gina’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Gina will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To view Gina’s complete obituary, please visit the funeral home website.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

William J. Althaus—Associate

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000