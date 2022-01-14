January 22, 1955—January 10, 2022

UNION GROVE – Gina Toutant, 66, passed away at home on January 10, 2022. God answered her prayer, took her into his arms and took her pain away.

Gina was born in Racine on January 22, 1955, to Frank and Catherine (nee Sherman) Heflen. On September 9, 1978, she married Louis A. Toutant. Gina enjoyed arts and crafts, but most of all she loved talking with and caring for others, leading to her volunteering for Hospice and Toys for Tots.

Survivors include her husband, Louis Toutant; daughters: Nikki (Robert) Woods, Jennifer (Joe Lange) Toutant and Elisa (Steve) Persi; grandchildren: Decker Woods, Bobby Woods, Nicholas Woods, Michael Kostreva, Magdalyn Rowley-Lange, Dominic Persi and Gianna Persi; and her sister and brothers: Gary (Annette) Heflen, Gail Otwaska and sister-in-law, Mary Heflen. Gina is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Glen Heflen and brother-in-law, Dick Otwaska.

“Those we love, don’t go away.

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, Unheard but always near.

Still loved, Still missed,

And forever dear.

All my love…”

Funeral services for Gina will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. A private family entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Make-A-Wish Foundation or St. Jude Hospital.

