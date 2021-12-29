June 9, 1970—December 14, 2021

LEE VINING, CA—Gina Marie Padilla-Kaye, 51, of Lee Vining, CA passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at home.

Born in Fontana, CA on June 9, 1970, she was the daughter of Denise Anaya-Padilla and John Padilla. She spent her early life all around Southern California, where she graduated from Sierra High School. After high school, she had her first and only daughter, Taylor Kaye. She then moved to Racine, WI and united in marriage to Jerry Kaye on October 3, 2000.

Gina continued her schooling at Gateway Technical College in Racine, WI and graduated with a degree in Medical Coding on the Dean’s List. She then worked at St. Catherine’s Hospital for many years in Kenosha, WI before moving back to California in late 2017. Gina touched the lives of so many. She had a profound love for music, and reading/writing. One of her favorite things to do was watch her daughter play drums in her band, and spread her love for all kinds of music to those close to her. She was a beautiful soul, and lit up the room with laughter.

Gina is survived by her husband, Jerry Kaye; mother, Denise Anaya-Padilla; children: Taylor Kaye; granddog, Zoe and Mozzy; siblings: Sean Padilla; as well as many other close friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, John Padilla and grandfather, Andrew Padilla.

A celebration of life will be held at Angry Brother’s in Racine on December 30, 2021 starting at 5:00 p.m. Please wear your favorite band T-Shirt to express her love for music.

There will also be a celebration of life for Gina in San Bernardino, CA in April. More details will be released after the holidays.