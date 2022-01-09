 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gina Marie Monfeli

Gina Marie Monfeli

RACINE - Gina Marie Monfeli, 40, of Racine, passed away in Froedtert Hospital-Wauwatosa on December 31, 2021. There will be a visitation in the funeral home on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A PRIVATE FUNERAL will be held for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to the Herma Heart Institute at Children's Wisconsin, 8915 W. Connell Ct. Milwaukee WI, 53221. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

