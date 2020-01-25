Giles F. Williams

April 13, 1940—January 21, 2020

Age 79, of Union Grove, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 13, 1940 to Clyde and Germaine (nee Driscoll) Williams in Manitowoc. His early life was spent in Manitowoc where he graduated from Manitowoc High School, Class of 1958. Following high school, Giles served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1960. After serving his term in the Navy he went back to school, graduating from Manitowoc County Teachers College, then going on to earn his BS at UW Stevens Point and eventually earning his Master’s at UW Whitewater. On December 18, 1965 he was united in marriage to Kay Frances Williams in Wild Rose, WI. He and his wife have been residents of Union Grove since 1964.

Giles started his teaching career at Wild Rose Public School, later moving to Union Grove to eventually become superintendent of Union Grove Elementary School, where he spent over 40 years. Giles later came out of retirement in order to become superintendent of Kansasville Grade School. He received the Outstanding Educator Award in 2011, Lions Club Marvin Jones Award and Pillar of Community Award. He was a member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church and Union Grove Lions Club and served on the Union Grove Village Board from 1991 until 2002.