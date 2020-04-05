Gilemore F. Campbell
Gilemore F. Campbell

Gilemore F. Campbell, age 76, a resident of Racine, died Wednesday April 1st, 2020 at Safe Harbor Homes in Racine.

Burial will take place at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date.

