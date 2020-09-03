× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 17, 1930 – August 29, 2020

Gilbert K. Lamp, age 90, of Waterford, Wisconsin, passed away August 29th, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.

Gilbert was born March 17th, 1930 to the late Theodore G. and Anna (Nee: Biscobing) Lamp. After school, Gilbert enlisted in the United States Marines. He proudly served his country and later became a member of the American Legion Essman-Schroeder Post 20 in Waterford. He married the love of his life, Barbara A. Hart, on June 20th, 1953. Gilbert was a very proud father of twelve children. Gilbert worked many years for the city of Milwaukee and was a member of the Local 113 Union until he retired. He also enjoyed many years volunteering as a leader and camp master for the Boy Scouts of America.

Gilbert is survived by his dear wife Barbara; children Virginia (Richard) Halbur, Michael Lamp, Mary (Cleveland) Weber, George (Kathy) Lamp, Patrick (Marleen) Lamp, Theodore (Monica) Lamp, Sharon (Marc) Bogdon, Nancy (Alvin) Taylor, Jennifer (Robert) Christensen. Gilbert is also survived by 43 grandchildren, a multitude of great grandchildren, and many other family members, neighbors, and friends.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Anna Lamp; his children Carolyn Roohr, Christina Clark, and Kenneth Christopher Lamp.