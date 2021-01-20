Gilbert (Gil) Anthony Niesen

He loved all his wonderful friends and they loved him. His Pier Peer group, the Racine gang, and the St. Norbert Group meant so much to him, and provided riotous fun and laughter. He also counted his sisters and relatives as dear friends. Since he and Casey are both from large families, there were a lot of them! The family is so grateful for the love and support of all.

Gil is survived by his wife Casey, his son and daughter-in-law Gil Jr. and Debra Niesen, daughter and son-in-law Katie (Niesen) and Jeff Zucchi, daughter and son-in-law Sarah (Niesen) and Dan Shimek, grandchildren Lauren (Logan), “Trey” Gilbert III, John, Samuel, Luke, Avery 1st Lieutenant (Haley), Olivia, Aleah, Isaac, Simon, and May Kathleen, siblings Loretta Sackman, Francis Cullen (Gary), Deanna (Dennis) Rybarik, Arlene (Dom) Lo Piccolo, Jill (Lynn) Niesen; sisters and brothers in law Tom (Kathleen) May, Elizabeth Triggiano, Mary Gengozian, John (Cathy-Lynn) May, Jim (Carol) May, Jane Rocque, many loved nieces and nephews, and relatives and friends. Gil was preceded in death by his parents Gil and June Niesen, sister and brother-in-law Carol and Wayne Obernberger, brothers-in-law Jerry Sackman, Tom Cullen, Matt Triggiano, Pete Gengozian, Mike J. May, Steve Rocque, nephew Mike S. May, nieces Diana (Triggiano) Neibaur, Stephanie (Sackman) Charpentier, grand nephews Thomas Cullen III, Max Neibaur, grand niece Sophia Rybarik.