September 6, 1944—January 16, 2021
RACINE—Gilbert (Gil) Anthony Niesen passed away Saturday, Jan 16, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his wife and children. Gil was born Sept 6, 1944 in Racine, WI to Gilbert J. Niesen and June (Carpenter) Niesen.
Gil graduated from Holy Name Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School. He attended St. Norbert College, graduated from Dominican College, received a Masters in Business Administration from UW Milwaukee, and was selected to the Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society. He started his career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at St. Catherine’s. He began his human resources career in a local Racine foundry. Gil moved to Case New Holland (CNH) as Director of Industrial Relations. With a move to Rockford, IL he became Vice President of Newell/Rubbermaid Company’s Amerock division, and then to Manitowoc, WI as Vice President of their Mirro division. His final move with the company was to the corporate headquarters in Beloit, WI as Executive Vice President of the Newell Rubbermaid Corporation.
Gil’s strong faith, love, and trust in our Lord permeated his entire life and everything he did. In recent years Gil had a special devotion to the Divine Mercy. Gil had many interests including golf, fishing, and rosary making. His favorite roles were as husband, dad, and grandpa. Gil and the love of his life, Casey (Kathleen May) met in high school, dated through college and were married Nov 19, 1966. They had 54 wonderful years of marriage, three terrific children, and 11 cherished grandchildren.
He loved all his wonderful friends and they loved him. His Pier Peer group, the Racine gang, and the St. Norbert Group meant so much to him, and provided riotous fun and laughter. He also counted his sisters and relatives as dear friends. Since he and Casey are both from large families, there were a lot of them! The family is so grateful for the love and support of all.
Gil is survived by his wife Casey, his son and daughter-in-law Gil Jr. and Debra Niesen, daughter and son-in-law Katie (Niesen) and Jeff Zucchi, daughter and son-in-law Sarah (Niesen) and Dan Shimek, grandchildren Lauren (Logan), “Trey” Gilbert III, John, Samuel, Luke, Avery 1st Lieutenant (Haley), Olivia, Aleah, Isaac, Simon, and May Kathleen, siblings Loretta Sackman, Francis Cullen (Gary), Deanna (Dennis) Rybarik, Arlene (Dom) Lo Piccolo, Jill (Lynn) Niesen; sisters and brothers in law Tom (Kathleen) May, Elizabeth Triggiano, Mary Gengozian, John (Cathy-Lynn) May, Jim (Carol) May, Jane Rocque, many loved nieces and nephews, and relatives and friends. Gil was preceded in death by his parents Gil and June Niesen, sister and brother-in-law Carol and Wayne Obernberger, brothers-in-law Jerry Sackman, Tom Cullen, Matt Triggiano, Pete Gengozian, Mike J. May, Steve Rocque, nephew Mike S. May, nieces Diana (Triggiano) Neibaur, Stephanie (Sackman) Charpentier, grand nephews Thomas Cullen III, Max Neibaur, grand niece Sophia Rybarik.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday Jan 23, 2021, 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and at the church on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Carbone Cancer Clinic, UW Hospitals and Clinics, Madison, WI and Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Stockbridge, MA.
