August 13, 1940—September 24, 2021

Gilbert Gerald Beth, born in Racine, Wisconsin on August 13, 1940, passed away at his home in Florida on September 24, 2021.

Preceded in death by father, Charles and mother, Clara (nee Lehner) Beth and sister, Laverne Dykhuis.

Gil earned his associated degree in fire science and was employed by Racine Fire Department for 33 years, retiring in 1997 as a Captain. Gil married Sharon (nee Kallenberger) Rangel on June 25, 1994. Gil enjoyed the Packers, traveling, golf and spending time with family.

Gil is survived by his wife, Sharon; sister, Maryann Williams; children: Jon, Amy and Melissa Beth; grandchildren: Zachary, Allison, Emily Fisher and Margaret Beth; great-grandchild, James Beth; stepchildren: David, Kathrine and Christian Rangel; step-grandchildren: Gavin, Ellora, Marco, Luca, Nico and Tristan Rangel.

Per Gil’s wishes, he has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.