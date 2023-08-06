March 18, 1935 – July 28, 2023

RACINE—Gilbert Fred Hoffman, age 88, passed away peacefully at AccentCare Hospice in Wauwatosa, on Friday, July 28, 2023.

A lifetime resident, Gilbert was born in Racine on March 18, 1935 to the late Gustave and Oletta (nee: Eifler) Hoffman. He was a graduate of Washington Park High School and went on to attend University of Wisconsin. On April 7, 1956 in Grove Avenue Baptist Church, Gil was united in marriage with the love of his life, Nora Lee (nee: Hultman).

Gil was employed as a Corrosion Engineer for Wisconsin Natural Gas from 1955 – 1994. He was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church and the National Assn. of Corrosion Engineers. Gil was an extreme sports fan and a competitive athlete, especially basketball, golf, bowling, tennis, racquetball, ping pong & pool. He had a great appreciation for music, enjoyed gardening and yardwork (especially on his tractor) and always looked forward to a good game of Schafkopf. Above all, Gil was all about his family and treasured being together with all of his loved ones.

Surviving are his loving wife of 67 years, Nora; their daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie (Terry) Lischka, Vicki (Lou) Orgas and Jill (Gary) DeVries; grandchildren, Dave (Amber) Lischka and Leann DeVries; great-grandchildren, Addy, Nolan, Oaklyn and baby Lischka (due January 2024); nephews, Dick (Cecily) Hoffman and John Hoffman; 7 brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to his parents, Gil was preceded in death by his brother, Mel (Doris) Hoffman; sister, Dorothy (Milan) Masare; 1 nephew, 3 brothers-in-law and 1 sister-in-law.

Gil was the most loving & wonderful husband and father. We were all so very lucky to have had him in our lives.

Private family services will be held. Memorials to the American Heart Assn. or to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to AccentCare Hospice for the compassionate support given in Gil’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000