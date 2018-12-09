Try 1 month for 99¢
Gertrude "Trudy" Maiwald

May 10, 1936—December 1, 2018

STURTEVANT—Gertrude “Trudy” Maiwald, 82, passed away in Ascension-All Saints, on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

She was born in Racine, on May 10, 1936, the daughter of the late Karl and Emma (nee: Hartung) Steinmann. A private funeral service was held in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, followed by burial in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see our website for the full obituary.

