May 10, 1936—December 1, 2018
STURTEVANT—Gertrude “Trudy” Maiwald, 82, passed away in Ascension-All Saints, on Saturday, December 1, 2018.
She was born in Racine, on May 10, 1936, the daughter of the late Karl and Emma (nee: Hartung) Steinmann. A private funeral service was held in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, followed by burial in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see our website for the full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.