Gertrude “Trudy” L. Jorgensen, age 65, of LaValle, WI passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at home peacefully in her sleep.
She is survived by her sister Kathy (James) Nelson of Racine; sisters-in-law, Jayne Rau of Racine, Karen (John) Ralph and Patti (Dan) Hilger all of Antigo; brother-in-law Carl (Maureen) Jorgensen of Iowa; along with nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Curtis; father Edmund; mother Betty; brother John; and father and mother in law Ken and Lea Jorgensen.
A memorial service for Gertrude “Trudy” Jorgensen will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in LaValle with Pastor Robert Butler officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at the church.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
