Gertrude 'Trudy' Blackstone
Gertrude "Trudy" Blackstone

October 5, 1932 – March 28, 2021

STURTEVANT — Gertrude “Trudy” Blackstone (nee Rutkowski) age 88, went to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 28, 2021. Her full obituary will be published on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Also visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and to share online condolences.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

(262) 634-3361

