Gertrude 'Trudy' Backstone (nee: Rutkowski)

STURTEVANT — Gertrude “Trudy” Blackstone (nee: Rutkowski) age 88, went to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 28, 2021.

Trudy was born in Milwaukee to John and Catherine (nee: Sieracki) Rutkowski on October 5, 1932. She was employed at Ganton Technologies for over 25 years and was active in the union. She retired in 1997.

A celebration of Trudy's life will be held at Saint Sebastian's Catholic Church (3126 95th Street, Sturtevant, WI 53177) on Friday, April 9, 2021, starting with a visitation at 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM. A eulogy will begin at 1:45 PM with mass following at 2:00 PM. A service of committal will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorials to Our Harmony Club Inc., P.O Box 457, Sturtevant, WI 53177.