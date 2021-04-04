Gertrude 'Trudy' Backstone (nee: Rutkowski)

October 5, 1932 – March 28, 2021
STURTEVANT — Gertrude “Trudy” Blackstone (nee: Rutkowski) age 88, went to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 28, 2021.
Trudy was born in Milwaukee to John and Catherine (nee: Sieracki) Rutkowski on October 5, 1932. She was employed at Ganton Technologies for over 25 years and was active in the union. She retired in 1997.
A celebration of Trudy’s life will be held at Saint Sebastian’s Catholic Church (3126 95th Street, Sturtevant, WI 53177) on Friday, April 9, 2021, starting with a visitation at 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM. A eulogy will begin at 1:45 PM with mass following at 2:00 PM. A service of committal will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorials to Our Harmony Club Inc., P.O Box 457, Sturtevant, WI 53177. To share online condolences and to view Trudy’s full obituary, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
