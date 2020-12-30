Gertrude Strache
Gertrude Strache, 94, of Racine, WI passed away peacefully on December 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kurt, parents Henry and Mary Henneke, and a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth (Bruno) Melitz. She is survived by her two children, Richard (Katherine), and Evelyn Hallberg as well as four nephews: Michael (Cindy) Melitz, David (Debra) Melitz, Ralph (Rochelle) Melitz, Steven (Beatriz) Melitz and two nieces: Jeanette (William) McCurdy and Heidi (Mark) Robideau.
Gertrude was born in Racine but spent most of her formative years in Germany which is where she met her future husband, Kurt. She returned to the US (Milwaukee, WI) in 1948 but moved with the family to Racine in 1950 where she, Kurt, and her parents managed the Racine German Club for several years. Gertrude and Kurt loved to travel especially to Europe, Mexico, and cruises to various ports of call. Much of their retirement years were spent in West Palm Beach, FL where, in 1996, they celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary with relatives, friends and neighbors.
Memorial donations in Gertrude's name can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund www.curealz.com No formal services will be held due to Covid-19. Arrangements entrusted to Bruch Funeral Home, 3503 Roosevelt Rd., Kenosha, WI 53142. (2620652-8298.
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
