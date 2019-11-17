Gertrude R. Maszka
Gertrude R. Maszka, age 95, passed away November 13, 2019. Mass at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3100 95th Street, Sturtevant on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

