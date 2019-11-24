Gertrude Lee Gordon
Gertrude Lee Gordon

September 30, 1943 – November 17, 2019

Gertrude Lee Gordon, age 76, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, 12:00pm at Searching Together Baptist Church, 825 21st Street., Racine, WI. Visitation will be at the Church from 11:00am until the time of service.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

