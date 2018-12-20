WATERFORD—Scholz, Gertrude Emma Jenny (nee. Graetz) “Gertie”, age 104, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Aurora Burlington Memorial Hospital.
Gertrude was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Paul Peter Graetz Sr. and Anna Emilie Maria Grunwald. She spent her early life in Milwaukee, and in 1927 the family moved to Tichigan. Gertie was a graduate of Washington Grade School in 1928 and Waterford High School in 1932. She married Walter August Scholz in Hales Corners on November 11, 1939. He preceded her in death on August 2, 1988. Gertrude was a self-employed vegetable farmer with her husband Walter, and in her early life she loved to travel with family. A long-time member of Norway Lutheran Church, where she was a quilter, helped with the church bulletins, and drove others to church at the age of 100. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, other relatives and her Norway Lutheran Church family.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousin Alice Jane (nee. Grunwald) McCormick, special friend Edna Wiese, and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter, brothers and sisters: Lester, Elmer, Herbert, Alice Hoft, Augusta Merz-Borck, Eva Reich and Paul Jr.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 9:00-10:45 AM at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, WI. Services will begin at 11:00 AM in church. Entombment at Arlington Park Cemetery, 4141 South 27th Street, Greenfield, Wisconsin on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Please meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Norway Lutheran Church “Helping Hands” food pantry.
Family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Waterford Senior Living and Aurora Burlington Memorial Hospital for their loving care of “Gertie”
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, WI 53185
262-534-2233
