September 24, 1916—December 16, 2018
Gertrude C. Himebauch, 102, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Lakeland Health Care Center.
Born in Genoa City, Wisconsin on September 24, 1916, she was the daughter of Gustav and Lydia (nee Schwandt) Tesch. She spent her early life in the Bloomfield Township area.
On November 22, 1941 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Slades Corners, she was united in marriage to Donald Himebauch. Following marriage, they made their home in the Powers Lake areas. In 1956, they moved to a farm in the Lyons area, where they lived for 50 years. Donald preceded her in death on May 4, 2008.
Gertrude was a homemaker and worked on their family dairy farm. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford and the St. Peter’s Senior Group. She enjoyed playing sheepshead, fishing up north, needlepoint, cross stitch, embroidery and crocheting.
Gertrude is survived by her siblings, Ester Stevenson and Mike Tesch; son-in-law Paul Svatik; granddaughters, Christina (Michael) Mitchell and Patricia Rymanowicz; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Hayden, Abigayle and Kaylen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Cheryl Svatik and brothers Milton Tesch and Herbert Tesch.
Memorials in Gertrude’s name are suggested to go to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford.
The family would like to thank the staff at Waterford Senior Living and Lakeland Health Care Center for their care of Gertrude during this time.
Services for Gertrude will be held on Thursday, December 20th at 10:00 AM at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 19th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and again on Thursday, December 20th from 9:00 to 9:45 AM at CHURCH. A burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Slades Corners following the service.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.