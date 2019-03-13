Gerould “Jerry” E. Kousek
November 10, 1931 - March 6, 2019
WAUWATOSA - Gerould “Jerry” Elmer Kousek, 87, passed away peacefully at Zilber Family Hospice on March 6, 2019.
Jerry was born in Racine on November 10, 1931, to the late Elmer and Lillian (nee: Lafournier) Kousek. He was united in marriage to Sceone Jacques at St. Louis Church in Caledonia on May 7, 1960. Jerry is a graduate of Park High School.
Jerry worked at S.C. Johnson as a Chemical Processor for 33 years, retiring in 1993. He was a kind and intelligent man with a great sense of humor. Jerry enjoyed researching, doing research on anything and everything. He also had a great interest in United States History and Politics. Jerry enjoyed antiques and shopping for them. He also had an interest in technology, always having the latest gadgets. Above all, Jerry loved his family and he will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish Jerry's memory is his loving wife, Sceone Kousek; his daughters: Renee Kousek and Erin Kayser; his grandchildren: Brandon Kayser and Danielle (Thomas Russo) Kayser; his great-granddaughter, Mya Russo; his special cat, Sebastian; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Jerry is preceded in death by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service for Jerry will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 12 p.m. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Jerry's final resting place will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials can be made out to Specialty Purebred Cat Rescue (P.O. Box 132, Somers, WI, 53171) and/or The Alzheimer's Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Harvey Goltz for his support as well as Zilber Family Hospice and St. Luke's South Shore 4 South for their wonderful care of Jerry.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI, 53405
262-634-3361
