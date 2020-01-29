Germaine Carol Brigman (Nee: Haas)

November 14, 1928—January 20, 2020
RACINE—Germaine Carol Brigman, age 91, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at Ascension Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street with Father Yamid Blanco officiating. Relatives and friends may visit prior to the Mass from 9:00 am until beginning of Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials can be sent to the National Right to Life Committee (nrlc.org), or Care Net (care-net.org.) Private interment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
To plant a tree in memory of Germaine Brigman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.