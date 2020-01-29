Germaine Carol Brigman (Nee: Haas)
Germaine Carol Brigman (Nee: Haas)

Germaine Carol Brigman Nee: Haas

November 14, 1928—January 20, 2020

RACINE—Germaine Carol Brigman, age 91, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at Ascension Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street with Father Yamid Blanco officiating. Relatives and friends may visit prior to the Mass from 9:00 am until beginning of Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials can be sent to the National Right to Life Committee (nrlc.org), or Care Net (care-net.org.) Private interment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery.

Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Germaine Brigman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

