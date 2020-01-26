Germaine Carol Brigman Nee: Haas

Germaine graduated from National Chiropractic College with degrees in Chiropractic Medicine and Naturopathy. A dedicated Mother of 8, grandmother of 26, and great grandmother of 20. She was a defender of the Unborn, traveling to Madison WI and Washington D.C. to march for life, in addition to participating in the Life Chain. She was a lover of athletics both as a coach and a participant. She also was Green Bay Packer fan, a great bread and cookie baker, jam maker, the greenest of thumbs, and a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where she was a Sacristan, sponsor for the RCIA program, distributed the Holy Eucharist to hospital patients, volunteering at the Racine Marian Center, St. Vincent DePaul centers as well as Racine Food Bank, and who will be dearly missed.