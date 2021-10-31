Gerilynn Madsen (nee: Poplawski)

March 18, 1945—Oct. 25, 2021

RACINE—Gerilynn Madsen, age 76, passed away at her home Monday October 25, 2021, with her husband by her side. She was born in Racine March 18, 1945, daughter of the late Jack and Virginia (nee: Crary) Poplawski.

On September 2, 1967, she was united in marriage to Gerald Madsen. Their love story began at the age of 13. She was employed for many years at Heckel’s Restaurant and Lakeview Pharmacy where she enjoyed interacting with her co-workers and customers. Above all she cherished time spent with her family.

Geri will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Gerald of 54 years; children: Renee (Jeffrey) Slusarski of Oshkosh, Amy (Tramayne) Grant of Racine; grandchildren: Joseph, Austin, Ella and Parker; brother Herb Poplawski; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy and brother Alex and her niece, Gina Parise.

Funeral Services Celebrating Geri’s Life will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, November 6, 2021, 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Saturday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM