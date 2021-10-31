 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gerilynn Madsen (nee: Poplawski)
0 Comments

Gerilynn Madsen (nee: Poplawski)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gerilynn Madsen (nee Poplawski)

March 18, 1945—Oct. 25, 2021

RACINE—Gerilynn Madsen, age 76, passed away at her home Monday October 25, 2021, with her husband by her side. She was born in Racine March 18, 1945, daughter of the late Jack and Virginia (nee: Crary) Poplawski.

On September 2, 1967, she was united in marriage to Gerald Madsen. Their love story began at the age of 13. She was employed for many years at Heckel’s Restaurant and Lakeview Pharmacy where she enjoyed interacting with her co-workers and customers. Above all she cherished time spent with her family.

Geri will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Gerald of 54 years; children: Renee (Jeffrey) Slusarski of Oshkosh, Amy (Tramayne) Grant of Racine; grandchildren: Joseph, Austin, Ella and Parker; brother Herb Poplawski; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy and brother Alex and her niece, Gina Parise.

Funeral Services Celebrating Geri’s Life will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, November 6, 2021, 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Saturday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News