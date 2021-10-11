Gerhardt Walter 'Gerry' Fregien

Gerry grew up in Waterford, WI, and graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1964. He advanced his educational studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee from 1964-1968. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1968 and served as an electronics computer repairman. He was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant in 1972. Gerry continued on to become a registered pharmacist earning his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1977.

In 1970, he married the love of his life, Suzanne “Suzie” Howe. Gerry and Suzie lived on Hamilton Air Force Base, Navato, CA, and Rochester, WI, before settling in Madison in 1972. Gerry served as both an intern and pharmacist for several local Madison pharmacies before opening the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy-Monona, in 1984. Gerry was a dedicated member of his community offering free health screenings, blood pressure checks with his wife Suzie (a licensed practical nurse) and a personal, friendly approach to pharmacy. He was trusted by countless customers in his store and especially local seniors through daily deliveries to their homes and apartment communities. He served on the board of directors for the East Madison/Monona Coalition of the Aging, belonged to the Monona Chamber of Commerce (now the Monona East Side Business Alliance), was a long-time member of the Monona Grove Businessmen’s Association, and was a proud supporter of the Madison Elks—Lodge 410.