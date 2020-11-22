Gerardo E. Flores

September 24, 1961 – November 13, 2020

RACINE – Gerardo Emilio Flores, 59, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, November 13, 2020.

A celebration of Gerardo’s life will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery. Flowers and memorials can be sent directly to the funeral home.

Due to the increase activity with the coronavirus pandemic, the service is limited to 25 people. You may be asked to participate in the service via live stream. Live stream information will be posted on the website closer to the service.

