Geraldine V. Mares

September 12, 1938—December 6, 2018
COON RAPIDS, MN (formerly of Racine)—Geraldine “Geri” Mares passed away peacefully at home on December 6, 2018, at the age of 80.
She was born on September 12, 1938, in Racine, Wisconsin. Geri attended St. Joseph’s Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School – class of 1956.
Geri married Gilbert Ray Arnold on May 21, 1960, in Racine. They had four children. Gilbert died in July of 1973. In 1975, Geri was joined in matrimony to Norman Harry Mares, and they united their seven children into one family. They lived in White Bear Lake, MN, until 2003, when they retired to Leesburg, FL, and Wild Rose, WI. Geri and Harry returned to Minnesota in 2017.
Geri is survived by Mike Arnold of Australia, Shelly Ewald of Dayton, MN; Jim (Laurie) Mares of Woodbury, MN; Jon (Jennifer) Mares of Andover, MN; Lisa (Richard) Barrette of Leavenworth, KS; Jane (Paul) Skinner of Ramsey, MN; son-in-law Kevin Grote of North Branch, MN; 16 grandchildren, and her sisters Joan Keleman, Nancy Greco, and Mary Ann Spieker. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Mares, parents Frances and Bernard Van Bree; daughter Andrea Grote, her first husband Gilbert Ray Arnold and their first born son Michael.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 1533 Erie St, Racine, WI, on Friday, December 28, 2018, at 11:00a.m. The family will receive guests/visitors one hour before services at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The University of Minnesota Cystic Fibrosis Center, 1552 Mayo Memorial Building, 420 E. Delaware St. S.E., Minneapolis, MN 55435 are suggested.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
