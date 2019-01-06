April 25, 1925—January 2, 2019
RACINE—Geraldine Rose Tomasek (nee: Fox), passed on to eternal life on Jan 2, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 6, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from
1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to one’s favorite charity is suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
