April 25, 1925—January 2, 2019

RACINE—Geraldine Rose Tomasek (nee: Fox), passed on to eternal life on Jan 2, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 6, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from

1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to one’s favorite charity is suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

