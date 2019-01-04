April 25, 1925—January 2, 2019
RACINE—Geraldine Rose Tomasek (nee: Fox), passed on to eternal life on Jan 2, 2019.
Gerry was born to Charlie and Rose (nee: Dignin) Fox on April 25, 1925. She was raised in the north woods of Wisconsin, and graduated from Merrill High School, class of 1943. Gerry then moved to Racine and helped with the war effort by working on airplane wings at J.I. Case co. She then worked for several years at Western Publishing.
Gerry married the love of her life, James G Tomasek on November 20, 1954, and together raised five children. Gerry enjoyed being a mother and housewife and was very good at both.
Gerry also had many long friendships throughout the years. Whether hosting a card party or just getting together for coffee, she enjoyed spending time with Carolyn, Carol, Pat, and Jan, among others. Gerry stayed connected to her family up north. She and Jim made trips back home often and Gerry made regular calls to her siblings, especially her sister Marge. Gerry and Marge would talk in the early morning when long distance rates were lower. Gerry enjoyed fishing, needlework, watching sports, and a good cup of coffee. Above all, she loved family get-togethers. She will be missed by many.
Gerry is survived by her sons, James (Denise) Tomasek, Oak Creek, Brian (Lauri) Tomasek, Daughter, Karen (William) Christensen, Daughter-in-law Denise Tomasek, Wausau, Grandchildren, Cameron Tomasek, Teresa (Matthew) Nedweski, Dana (Jonathon) Baugher, Andrea (Joseph) Schmidt, Jason Peterson, great-grandchildren Evelyn Tomasek, Ava Baugher, Addison and Quinn Schmidt, brothers Sam Fox, Harold (Marlene) Fox, Merrill, sisters-in-law Rose Purdy and Janice Tomasek. Along with many other family and friends.
Besides her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband James, daughter Jeanne, son Gregory, brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald & Mary Fox, Shirley Fox, sisters Joyce Tryczak and Marge Boes, and brother-in-law Ralph Boes. In-laws, Frank & Violet, John & June, Joe & Ruby, Edward & Loraine, Carl Tomasek and Frank Purdy.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 6, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to one’s favorite charity is suggested.
The family would like to extend thanks to Gerry’s many caretakers over the past ten years.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.