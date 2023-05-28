Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sept. 13, 1926—May 23, 2023

RACINE—Geraldine Pie, 96, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Parkview Gardens. She was born on September 13, 1926 to the late Ralph and Lillian (nee: Peterson) Grant Sr. in Racine, WI. Geraldine was united in marriage to Milton “Buzz” Pie on February 22, 1947 in Racine.

She was employed at Sears in retail sales for 20 years, retiring in 1989.Geraldine also enjoyed teaching pre-school for ten years for the City of Racine. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for over 30 years.Geraldine was active in sports like volleyball and soft ball and she loved gardening.

She is survived by son, Timothy (RoxAnn) Pie Sr.; grandchildren: Timothy (Corrie) Pie Jr., Thomas (Erica) Pie; great-grandchildren: Jared, Harper and Owen Pie; sisters: Lorraine “Lorie” Hayek of Auburne, Nebraska and Shirley (George) Povkovich of Racine.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Buzz, on December 20, 1998; parents; brothers: Leroy, James, Ralph Jr. and Charles Grant; sisters: Betty Harrison, Marjorie Wilda; and twin brother, Gerald as a young child.

Funeral service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. with Geraldine’s nephew, Rev. Jas Mortenson officiating. There will be a visitation at the cemetery chapel from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Geraldine will be laid to rest with Buzz in a private ceremony.

