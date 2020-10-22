Geraldine M. Suprak-Merrill

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, 6 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:30 pm until 6 p.m. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Jerri’s page, select services, and select livestream. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery.