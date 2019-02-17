Geraldine Kothe Zimprich

March 23, 1931—February 13, 2019
RACINE—Jerry (nee Kowalsky) Zimprich, age 87 and a lifelong Racine resident, passed away peacefully at her home on February 13, 2019.
Jerry was born in Racine, Wisconsin on March 23, 1931 to Frederick and Constance (Kessler) Kowalsky. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1949.
Jerry worked for Webster Electric, had her own custom drapery business, and later worked at Mother’s Day Out. However, her lifetime vocation was to love her parents, siblings, husbands, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all her heart.
Jerry considered herself very lucky to have had two great loves in her life. She was united in marriage on November 17, 1951 to John Donald Kothe at St. John Nepomuk Church. They raised eight children and had a wonderful 44 years together, before Don passed in 1995. Jerry met Gilbert Zimprich at their 50th high school reunion and they were married on August 10, 2001 at St. Lucy Catholic Church and enjoyed traveling, their families, and a special love for 18 years. With Gil’s two children, they were proud to talk about their 10 children, 30 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
Jerry had a passion for flowers and enjoyed her garden, playing cards, golfing, sewing, jigsaw puzzles, swimming and rooting for every sports team in the state. Her greatest passion was to support her children and grandchildren in any activity in which they participated. She attended almost every game, meet, match, play or concert from pee wee through college. She was an active member of St. Patrick’s, St. Edward’s and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Churches and was a faithful servant.
Jerry is survived by her husband, Gilbert Zimprich, children, Nancy (Mike) Schleis of Green Bay, Jim (Sylvia) Kothe of Tucson, Arizona, Patrick (Joan) Kothe of Austin, Texas, Michael (Cheryl) Kothe of Racine, John (Amy) Kothe of Madison, Kathy Shelp of Dawsonville, Georgia, Sharon (Pete) Meinberg of Hartford, Brian (Lisa) Kothe of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, Kathy (Donald) Troen of Racine, and Dawn (Terry) Wicklund of Bradenton, Florida; grandchildren Sarah (Ben) Weyenberg, Elizabeth (Brett) Gloudeman, Kathryn (Brady) Zwiefelhofer, Emily (Ryan) Bohochik, Nicholas Kothe, Alison (Joel) Nihlean, Marcy (John) Youngdahl, Natalie (Will) Meredith, Jackson (Brooke) Kothe, Brody, Bennett, and Bryce Kothe, Madeline, Abigail and Katherine Kothe, Adam, Nathan, Christopher, and Rachael Shelp, Grace, Cora, and Olivia Meinberg, Isabel, Carlie, Julia and Amanda Kothe, Jamie (Steve) Shibley, Trisha (Sean) Tetzlaff, Heather (John) Mezydlo and Brian (Lisa) Troen; great-grandchildren Owen, Lukas and Molly Weyenberg, Gabriella and Emma LeCaptain, Mallory and Samuel Gloudeman, Evelyn and Scarlett Zwiefelhofer, Lucas and Audrey Nihlean, Lane Youngdahl, Frances and Clara Meredith, Corryn Tetzlaff, Mason and Makayla Himmelspach, Ayda and Addison Troen, and Elly and Jordyn Mezydlo; sisters Elaine (Don) Longmore, Carol Pomeroy; brothers Fr. Myron Kowalsky and Fred (Andrew) Kowalsky; In-laws Jerry Ahnen, Jane and Dick Martin, Orville Kothe, Karen Berger, and Charlotte Kothe; numerous special friends; and her faithful great granddog, Bucky. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Lori Scholz and Mary Ahnen; In-laws Robert Scholz, John Pomeroy, Dan Sawasky, Gordon VanRemmen, Tony Berger, Edward and Evelyn DeGroot, Paul and Lorraine Wiesner, Roy Kothe and Dorothy and Edward Kuzia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street on Monday, February 18 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be at the Church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
Memorials to the American Diabetes Association or the National Down Syndrome Congress are appreciated.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
