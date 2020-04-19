× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Geraldine Hewitt, 94, passed away April 14, 2020 at Brookdale Lisle, Lisle IL.

Geraldine was born on her grandparents farm in the town of Virgil, Cortland County, State of New York.

During high school, Geraldine began corresponding with a soldier, William Hewitt, whose brother Harry lived next door. She recalled writing him 2-3 times a week as his tour of duty took him from Pearl Harbor to Guadalcanal to the Philippines. Those letters didn’t interfere with her academics, as she graduated valedictorian of her 1943 class in Dryden NY. In early 1944, she was contacted by the Lane Cedar Chest Co. and told her serviceman had ordered a hope chest for her. He was discharged from the Army July, 1, 1945 and they were married August 14, 1945 in Dryden.

Geraldine and William relocated to Racine Wisconsin, where they would have two children. She was employed by Racine Hydraulics, Racine Railroad Products and retired in 1987 from Heritage Bank in Mount Pleasant. Geraldine was also active in AARP Chapter 265 and served as a member of the AARP State Legislative Committee. During retirement, they later relocated to Chilton Wisconsin where she enjoyed her family, gardening, and volunteer activity. Geraldine and William were married for 66 years.