Geraldine Henrietta Dorff, age 95, died May 14, 2021.
Geri was born to Harry J. Finnessy and Loretta Kelly in Baltimore, Maryland. She married Donald R. Dorff in 1945. Don and Geri made their homes in Maryland, Michigan and Wisconsin. During the WWII years Geri worked in a Baltimore factory. When her children were in school she served as librarian for St. Mary’s School, Dover.
Don and Geri had eight children: Karen (Robert) Paul, Donna (Rudy) Possehl, Robert (Deborah) Dorff, Elizabeth (David) McKeever, Jeanne Dorff, Mary (Anthony) Jacobs, Jennifer (Anthony) Feck, and David Dorff.
Geri was a fun, caring grandmother to her 15 grandchildren. They are Anthony (Nancy) Paul, Daniel Paul, Alex (Janeen) Paul, Matthew (Pam) Possehl, Melissa (Jon) Vinovich, Heather Brossard, Emily Brossard, Benjamin (Kristel) Brossard, Samantha (Michael) Huxsol, Elliot (Christa) Duvall, Laura (Brian) Huckins, Kathryn Duvall, Kristin (Hafid) Boujidi, Karena (Diego) Cortes, and Alyssa (Tyrone) McKee.
Twenty-three great grandchildren will miss Geri’s hugs and snacks. They are Lucas Paul, Duncan Paul, Zosia Paul, Natalie Zec, Landon Possehl, Nikolas Vinovich, Christopher Vinovich, Clare Vinovich, Lily Brossard, Hannah Brossard, Riley Brossard, Alaina Duvall, Kylie Rossetti, Paisley Cox-Duvall, Oliver Huckins, Henrietta Huckins, Vivienne Huckins, Howard Huckins, Charlie Huckins, Zackariah Boujidi, Zain Boujidi, Caleb McKee, Cora McKee and Eleanor Huxsol.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021 beginning at 12:30, followed by a Prayer service at 1:30 PM, at San Camillo’s, 10200 W Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kansasville, WI 53139.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011