Geraldine Edwards White brought joy to this earth for 71 years, 11 months, 2 days and not enough hours. She was born May 23, 1948 in Sasser, GA, to Allen and Izola Edwards. Growing up she attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she gave her life to Christ at an early age. She was a graduate of Fort Valley State University earning her degree in Home Economics. One eventful day Geraldine was stranded on the side of the road and ran into a tall, dark and handsome man by the name of Thomas White, whose family she knew and also lived in Terrell County. Through many unexpected turns of life Thomas & Geraldine were united in marriage and were married for 39 years. He offeredherapositioninWisconsinwherehewasworking. Shemoved to Racine, WI and accepted the position as director for the Breakthru Neighborhood Center. Geraldine accepted a position with the public schools teaching home economics for Racine Unified School District. She left her position to work on a master’s program in Illinois. Finally, Geraldine took a position as Education Specialist with the Department of Public Instruction where she worked for over 30 years helping students prepare for and fund their college ambitions and beyond.