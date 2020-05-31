Geraldine Cedzidlo, age 79, of Kenosha formerly of Montello, WI and Chicago, IL passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. Geraldine was born on July 9, 1940 in Chicago to Theodore and Elizabeth (Bennish) Madalinski. She married Stanley Cedzidlo on April 24, 1965 in Chicago, IL where the couple raised their family until Stanley’s retirement. In 1994 the couple retired to Montello, WI. Geraldine a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan enjoyed her spare time doing puzzles and especially spending time with her family.