March 31, 1933—Sept. 18, 2022

NORWAY—Gerald T. Nelson, 89, of Norway, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Nelson Home Health Care in Milwaukee.

Born in Milwaukee, WI on March 31, 1933, he was the son of John and Margaret (nee Schmidt) Nelson. He grew up on the family farm in Norway Township, WI and graduated from Rochester Ag School. On May 9, 1959, he was united in marriage to Carol Schomer. She preceded him in death on February 26, 2003. On April 17, 2004, he was united in marriage to Suzanne Tubman. She preceded him in death on June 9, 2014. He was a lifetime resident of Racine County.

Gerald was a lifelong farmer and also worked for the Racine County Highway Department. He was a member of the Burlington Masonic Lodge and served on the Racine County Fair Board. He loved to travel, meeting with friends at the Dover Inn, spending time with his grand dogs, Charlie, Bailey and Cooper and was happy to live long enough to enjoy seeing his first four great-grandchildren. He also had a passion for collecting Ertl and Precision farm toys.

Gerald is survived by his children: Paul Nelson and David (Dorina) Nelson; grandchildren: Burke (Jessica) Nelson, Radu (Laura) Maduta and Florin (Jessica) Nelson; great-grandchildren: Aliza Nelson, Levi Nelson, Sophia Maduta, and Olivia Nelson; and brother, Warren Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and both wives.

The family would like to thank the staff at Nelson Home Health Care, especially Marta, for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gerald may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/ or mail to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Services for Gerald will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434