Gerald T. "Jerry" Mevis

FRANKSVILLE—With family by his side,

Gerald T. “Jerry” Mevis, age 60, passed away peacefully at home on Monday November 26, 2018.

Jerry was born in Racine on July 19, 1958, son of the late Cadwell and Judith (nee: Nerad) Mevis.

Jerry graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1976”. He was last employed with Ludwig Manufacturing. In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed watching sports, especially the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and the Milwaukee Bucks. During his illness, he resided with his sister where he enjoyed time spent with his family, and with his sister’s dogs, Lily and Kenzie who always brought a smile to his face. He will be remembered fondly for his kindness and compassion towards others. He was the most awesome and loving brother.

Jerry will be dearly missed by his siblings, Mike (Margie) Mevis of Appleton, Joe (Becky) Mevis of Oshkosh, and Cindy (Steve) Petersen of Franksville; nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Private family services will be held in Three Lakes, Wisconsin in the Spring.

The family extends a special thank you to the residents at Lincoln Manor Apartments for the friendship, care and support extended to Jerry during his time living there.

