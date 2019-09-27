Gerald Roy Beguhl "Jerry"

January 4, 1942 — September 24, 2019
Beguhl, Gerald Roy “Jerry”, age 77, of Honey Creek, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington with his loving family at his side. Jerry was born at home in Burlington on January 4, 1942, the son of the late Erwin and Mabel (nee. Schwedler) Beguhl. He spent his entire life in Racine County, where he attended Rochester Ag School. He proudly served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Army.
He married Barbara A. Olson in Waterford on June 23, 1979. Jerry worked at the milk plant in Union Grove, Young Radiator in Racine, Bakke Septic in Waterford and Racine County Public Works – West End. He enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing and pitching horseshoes. Jerry was an avid cribbage player and woodworker and a jack of all trades.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife Barb, Children: Kenneth (Drew), Kurt, Joe (Betsy), and Anthony (Ken); Grandchildren: Sabine and Kurtis; seven great-grandchildren; siblings: Don (Elaine) Beguhl and Carol Dament; other relatives and countless friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister Joyce.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at GRACE CHURCH, 30623 Plank Road (Hwy A), Burlington, WI. Family Eulogy 12 p.m. until 12:15 p.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Racine at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. A light lunch and fellowship to follow held at Old Settlers Inn (Hwy 11) Union Grove, WI. In Lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
You have free articles remaining.
Family wishes to thank the staff at Aurora Memorial Hospital and Hospice, along with Dr. Haider and Dr. Warren for their special care of our dear husband, father and grandfather.
MEALY FUNERAL HOME
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
To send flowers to the family of Gerald Beguhl, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.