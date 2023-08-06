RACINE—Gerald M. Mahler, age 86, passed away at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Services for Jerry will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:30AM. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30AM until the time of service. Interment with Military Honors will take place at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Hwy 20, Racine.