June 25, 1940—December 29, 2021

RACINE—Gerald Leon Janiak, age 81, of Racine, passed away at Ascension Medical Center in Racine surrounded by his loving family on December 29, 2021. Known best as Jerry to his friends and family, he was born to Frank and Stephanie (nee Chiausky) Janiak. He lived most of his life in Racine, but also had some good times in Texas and Oklahoma. He attended Park High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corp.

Jerry was the proud owner of Racine Painting & Decorating for over 35 years, serving Racine and the surrounding communities. Jerry had a heart of gold, he was a hard worker, a compassionate man and as his family knows anyone lucky enough to be considered a friend was truly blessed. He would do anything for those that he cared for, he was a good soul, and will be missed by those he left behind. Jerry had a love for many things including the Green Bay Packers, classic cars, old trains, motorcycles, watching old westerns, and when he had time he enjoyed fishing, riding one of his Harleys, driving around in his custom 51 ford and taking an occasional trip to the casino. Jerry won many trophies for his classic cars. He especially loved his family time and was delighted when he was with his grandsons. Grandpa absolutely loved that he and Christian shared a love for cars and that he and Alex shared a genuine interest in ships and gems. Jerry enjoyed going to Chubbies where he met up with friends, especially Bill and Ron, just to shoot the breeze. Although we wished for more time, the memories we made will last forever.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Heather (Chad) Solodio; adored grandsons: Alexander and Christian Solodio and devoted sister Barbara Janiak. Jerry was greeted in Heaven by his parents: Frank J. Janiak and Stephanie V. Janiak as well as his grandparents and aunts and uncles too numerous to name.

In honor of Jerry memorial donations can be made to The American Heart Association PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or H.O.P.E. Safehouse 1234 Lathrop Ave, Racine, WI.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Papp and Rachel, Amanda with Compassus Hospice and especially to the nursing staff at Ascension Hospital, floor 4LNC. Sarah, Natalie, Sarah S, Catherine, Jane, David and Elise, your care, compassion, and kindness made Jerry’s last days here on earth more comforting for not only him, but also his family and we thank you. You were our very own angels here on earth and we are so grateful to have had you supporting us during this difficult time in our lives.

The family will have a private celebration of life.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to