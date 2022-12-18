July 11, 1938—Dec. 9, 2022

FRANKSVILLE—Gerald L. Radtke, 84, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee.

Jerry was born on July 11, 1938 to the late LeRoy and Adaline (nee: Bukacek) Radtke.

Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1959. He was employed with Piggly Wiggly as a meat cutter. Following his retirement, Jerry enjoyed cutting grass for the Village of Mt. Pleasant.

On September 10, 1983, Jerry was united in marriage to Carol A. Podkamensky. Sadly, she passed away on June 24, 2022.

Jerry’s true passion was fishing and enthusiastically won many contests. He enjoyed making his famous Brats, Italian and Breakfast sausage.

He is survived by his children: Susan Ball, Patty (Shane) Johansen, Debra (Robert) Christensen, and Donald Johnson; his grandchildren: Tony (Adrienne) Johansen, Elizabeth Ball, Kimmy Johansen, David (Jessica) Scholzen, Tina Scholzen, and Brandon Christensen; his great-grandchildren: JMO Johansen, Avery Aukland, Natalie (Kiante) Harris, and Ethan Baumeister; his great-great-granddaughters: Jade, Kayce, and Lylah; his brother, Donald “Butch” (Linda) Radtke; many nieces and nephews; his brother-in-law, Steve Podkamensky and his sisters-in-law: Evie (Chuck) Gill, Jennifer (Joseph) Kover and Barbara (Richard) Colson; his “other” daughter, Linda Michel and best furry friend, “Bob”.

Jerry is further survived by many loving friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jerry was preceded in death by sisters: LaVerne “Sis” (George) Simonsen and Joan (Alvin) Simonsen and a brother, Norman “Sonny” Radtke.

Jerry’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Dawn Wolfgram and nurse Bridget Guerndt for the care, compassion, and friendship shown to him.

A Memorial Service for Gerald will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at Country Haven Cemetery, Caledonia.

