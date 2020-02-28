Gerald L. Pias

SIREN—formerly of Racine—If wealth could be measured by love for family, Jerry Pias would have been a rich man. Jerry left his beloved family to meet his friend and Savior on Feb. 19, 2020.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, 11 a.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Harvard Stephens Jr. officiating. A lunch will follow. Visitation will be held prior to the service 10- 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.