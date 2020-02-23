Gerald L Pias

SIREN, formerly of Racine – If wealth could be measured by love for family, Jerry Pias would have been a rich man. Born in 1929 in Racine, he made his initial investment when he met the love of his life, Dee Rorek, at age 13. After marrying and serving in the armed forces during the Korean War, Jerry and Dee raised their family in Racine, where he was a tradesman, businessman and volunteer firefighter. Seven children later, they moved to Eau Claire in 1972, and in 1994 retired and moved to their lake home in Siren, where he enjoyed fishing year-round and hosting “Summer Christmas.”