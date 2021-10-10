Gerald L. Goetzinger

Gerry moved to Racine in 1950 and proudly served in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea from 1952-1954. On August 14, 1954, he was united in marriage to Annamae M. Hattery and together they raised four children, Bruce, Keith, Betty, and Diane. Gerry was employed at American Motors Corp for 30 years retiring in 1988 to Wheeler, WI where he and Annamae enjoyed 21 years together before Annamae passed in June of 2010. Gerry loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and sitting on his front porch where he enjoyed watching nature. He also enjoyed working on his cars, tractors and watching All Star Wrestling. He was a devout Christian and an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wheeler. Gerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, who will be dearly missed.