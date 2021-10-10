Gerald L. Goetzinger

March 16, 1932—October 4, 2021
WHEELER—Gerald Lawrence Goetzinger, age 89, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 4, 2021, at St. Monica’s Senior Living. He was born in St. Croix, WI, March 16, 1932, the sixth of eight children of Alois and Christena (nee: Flug) Goetzinger.
Gerry moved to Racine in 1950 and proudly served in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea from 1952-1954. On August 14, 1954, he was united in marriage to Annamae M. Hattery and together they raised four children, Bruce, Keith, Betty, and Diane. Gerry was employed at American Motors Corp for 30 years retiring in 1988 to Wheeler, WI where he and Annamae enjoyed 21 years together before Annamae passed in June of 2010. Gerry loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and sitting on his front porch where he enjoyed watching nature. He also enjoyed working on his cars, tractors and watching All Star Wrestling. He was a devout Christian and an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wheeler. Gerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his children, Betty Nicholson of Zion, IL, Diane (Tim) Olmstead of Racine; grandchildren: Debbie, Nancy, Jennifer, Joseph (Cristina), Nicholas (Lisa), Timothy II (Terra), Crystal (Nate); 17 great grandchildren; in-laws; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Bruce and Keith; and his seven siblings. He would say he was the “The Last Man Standing” of the siblings.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. At 1:00 p.m. funeral services will be held with Rev. Mark Doidge officiating followed by interment with full military honors at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the Salvation Army or Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Wheeler WI. have been suggested. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the very caring staff at St Monica’s for their loving and compassionate care.
