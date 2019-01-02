Try 1 month for 99¢
Gerald (Jerry) Rademacher

Gerald “Jerry” Rademacher, 76, of Racine, WI, formerly of Stamford, CT, passed away on December 29, 2018 from complications of diabetes and a brief illness.

He joins his parents in heaven, Phyllis, his mother, and Roger, his father, both of Racine, WI. He peacefully leaves behind a daughter, Michele, and son, Lawrence as well as his brother, Donald, and close friend Bonnie and many others and a large extended family.

He was cremated after a private ceremony. Jerry was a graduate of UW-Stout Engineering. He spent his life selflessly offering support and his experience to others well into his retirement. He returned to Racine, WI several years ago to care for his father. He mentored many and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of cards or flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation should please make it directly to the American Diabetes Association.

