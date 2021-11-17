October 31, 1940—November 13, 2021

RACINE – Gerald “Jerry” R. Treptow, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Gerald was born in Fond du Lac, WI on October 31, 1940, to the late Raymond and Lorraine (nee Munnagle) Treptow. On July 8, 1967, he married the former Jacqueline Rieser. She preceded him in death on May 27, 2004. Gerald retired from J.I. Case Company with over 30 years of service. He loved the outdoors, enjoying camping, hunting, fishing, bird watching, sitting by the lake, and spending time in his garden. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandkids.

Survivors include his son, Thomas Treptow; daughter, Susan (Christopher) Hullin; grandchildren: Andrew, Katherine and Michael Hullin; sisters: Linda Schears, Wanda Ebert, Joleen (John) Murphy and his brother, Richard “Dick” Treptow. Gerald is also survived by sisters-in law, brothers-in law, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Treptow.

Funeral services for Gerald will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 12:00 noon with Rev. John Bischoff officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon. Memorials may be directed to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.The family would like to extend a special thank you to his son, Tom, for his wonderful caregiving to Jerry over the last several years.

