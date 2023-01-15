Aug. 17, 1949—Jan. 9, 2023

GOULDSBORO, PA—Gerald “Jerry” R. Becker, 73, of Gouldsboro, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 9, 2023 in McHenry Township.

Jerry was born in Reading on August 17, 1949 to the late Frederick and Mary Ann (Faller) Becker. After high school, he served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was married to the former Nora Green on June 13, 2009. Jerry earned a bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College and worked for over 33 years in sales management for S C Johnson, Racine, Wisconsin until his retirement in 2008. He moved to the Poconos in 2019, which is where he always wanted to retire.

Jerry loved to hunt and fish. He was an active member of the 120-year-old Lucullus Hunting and Fishing Association in Pennsylvania. He was an avid reader and sports fanatic. His favorite teams were the Yankees, Giants and Packers. The highlight of his life was watching his grandchildren participate in a wide variety of sporting events. Jerry enjoyed seeing deer and wildlife at his Pocono home.

Surviving Jerry in addition to his loving wife, Nora, are two sons, Daniel Becker of Easton; and Michael (Mary) Becker of New York; two daughters, Traci (Barry) Buchanan of Long Valley, New Jersey; and Kristi Becker of Hackettstown, New Jersey; nine grandchildren, Lexi, Stryker, JD and Tyson Buchanan; Jax Scalph; Jayden and Rylin Becker; and Jack and Wesley Becker; a brother, Thomas (Teresa) Becker, a niece, Lindsey (Joshua) Lieber, a nephew, Derrick Becker, a great nephew, Augustus Leiber all of Oregon; Surviving members of his wife’s family are Marie, Anne (Matt Ball), Emerson III (Audrey), Patrick, Elwen, Tyler, Ryan, Zachary, & Olivia Green, and many great friends and colleagues.

In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Becker.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Jerry’s name can be made to any of the following of his favorite charities. St. Jude at www.stjude.org/donate; Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation at www.mlb.com/turn-2-foundation/donate; Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org/donate/; or Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans at paoutdoorveterans.org/donation.

Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport, PA.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.